iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

ICAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $279.59 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 15,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $158,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 187,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 18,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $210,541.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 172,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iCAD by 621.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iCAD by 686.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in iCAD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in iCAD in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. 41.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

