Analysts Expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.25 Million

Analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will announce $18.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.10 million and the highest is $18.40 million. OptiNose reported sales of $11.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year sales of $50.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.80 million to $51.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $103.38 million, with estimates ranging from $101.27 million to $105.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 282.14% and a negative net margin of 265.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptiNose currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

In other OptiNose news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 10,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $46,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,283.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 41,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $179,565.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,558.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,707 shares of company stock valued at $438,343 over the last ninety days. 38.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,580,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after buying an additional 69,109 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after buying an additional 1,567,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,788,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 229,146 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,710,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 27,372 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $239.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

