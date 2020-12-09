Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

SANM has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

In other news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 11.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,719,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,656,000 after acquiring an additional 487,351 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sanmina by 80.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,862,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,382,000 after purchasing an additional 829,325 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sanmina by 23.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 710,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 134,031 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Sanmina by 253.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 672,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 482,222 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sanmina by 114.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 612,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 326,488 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.32. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanmina will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

