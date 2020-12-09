Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.
SANM has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.
In other news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.32. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanmina will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.
