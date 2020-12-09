Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of Aggreko stock opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.46. Aggreko has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

