Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Brenntag from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Brenntag stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

