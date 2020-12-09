Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TIIAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

TIIAY stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. Telecom Italia has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

