Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

LBAI opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $644.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $58.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 21,314 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 60,433 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

