Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

SEOAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

SEOAY stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. Stora Enso Oyj has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.34.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper divisions. The company develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods; provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services for various applications.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.