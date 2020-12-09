XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XP shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on XP in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Atlantic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XP by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. General Atlantic LLC now owns 62,343,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,046,000 after buying an additional 681,221 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of XP by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,808,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XP by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,145 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of XP by 18,065.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,816,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of XP by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,619,000 after purchasing an additional 235,949 shares during the period.

XP opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.80. XP has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $52.94.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

