Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HKMPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of HKMPF stock opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.44. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.56.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.