Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

REZI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Imperial Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,717,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,269 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,173,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,909,000 after acquiring an additional 228,800 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 1,598,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,568,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 141,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,505,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 792,480 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

