Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.
REZI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Imperial Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.
In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Resideo Technologies stock opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68.
Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Resideo Technologies Company Profile
Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.
