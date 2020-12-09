Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,737,600 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the October 31st total of 22,405,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,331,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBTC opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $24.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)

