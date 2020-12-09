Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SLNO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Soleno Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Shares of SLNO stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $148.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 252.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

