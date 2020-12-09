Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Allegheny Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.90. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $24.17.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,429,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,465 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,152,000 after purchasing an additional 276,707 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,232 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,388,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 41,068 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

