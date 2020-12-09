Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) to report earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($2.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($8.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.70) to ($8.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($3.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bellicum Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLCM. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLCM opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.07.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigen.

