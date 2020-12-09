Target (NYSE:TGT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised Target from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.77.

Shares of TGT opened at $172.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.80. Target has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $181.17.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $4,357,140.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,522 shares of company stock worth $7,596,518 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Target by 14.6% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,242 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 24.2% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Target by 21.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 86,096 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 15,398 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 3.3% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 46,342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth about $5,175,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

