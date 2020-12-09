Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.20. Associated Banc reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. Associated Banc’s revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

NYSE:ASB opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $22.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 63.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,982 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 22.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,086,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,567,000 after purchasing an additional 758,499 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter worth approximately $6,045,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 13.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,601,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,265,000 after purchasing an additional 440,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 506.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 499,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 417,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

