British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $45.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 567.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

