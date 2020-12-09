Analysts Anticipate Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Will Post Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will report earnings per share of $2.65 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.62. Qorvo posted earnings per share of $1.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $8.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.68 to $10.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $169.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.85. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $170.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,706,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,433 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,869. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 915.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter worth $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 171.2% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 35.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

