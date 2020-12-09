$0.66 EPS Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QSR. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,791.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $69,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,274 shares in the company, valued at $828,320.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,784 shares of company stock worth $10,119,154 over the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,371,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $593,853,000 after buying an additional 228,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $463,081,000 after purchasing an additional 50,407 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,550,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,421,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $414,602,000 after purchasing an additional 236,382 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,891,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,285,000 after purchasing an additional 471,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $67.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

