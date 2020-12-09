$0.28 EPS Expected for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Associated Banc reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.77 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

NYSE:ASB opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 7,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,982 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Associated Banc by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,086,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,567,000 after acquiring an additional 758,499 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $6,045,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Associated Banc by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,601,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,265,000 after acquiring an additional 440,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 506.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 499,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 417,296 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

