Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

AHT has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.12.

AHT opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.43. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 129,861 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $466,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 942,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,455 shares during the last quarter.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

