Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Marin Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $47.77.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 20.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

