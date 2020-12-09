Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qutoutiao from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Qutoutiao stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $716.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.96. Qutoutiao has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $203.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Qutoutiao will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the third quarter worth about $25,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 18.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 51,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 41,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. 3.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.

