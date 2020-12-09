Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.56.

VKTX opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $455.59 million, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 2.02. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

