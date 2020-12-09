Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TALO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $767.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $31.34.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 24.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,568,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 705,894 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 338,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 227,338 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 225,617 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,603,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 118,729 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 67,257 shares during the period.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

