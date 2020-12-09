Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
SKT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.03.
Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.
About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.
