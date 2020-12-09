Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SKT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.03.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 27.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 806,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 171,340 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

