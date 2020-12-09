Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ODT. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Ci Capital restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ODT opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $636.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70. Odonate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Odonate Therapeutics news, Director Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 215,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $2,933,176.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang purchased 110,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $1,455,880.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 54.8% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 5,207,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,931,000 after buying an additional 1,843,709 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 15,238,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,513 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 815,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 318,916 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 228.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 119,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 1,881.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 125,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 118,893 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.