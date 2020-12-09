Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.30.

Shares of EXTR opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $777.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raj Khanna purchased 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,883 shares in the company, valued at $796,881.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,048.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,229,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,264,000 after purchasing an additional 744,158 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 7,275,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,249,000 after purchasing an additional 342,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,963,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 52,401 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,120,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,938 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

