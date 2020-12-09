G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.63.

GTHX stock opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $772.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.06.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Glenn P. Muir acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,081.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,660,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,057,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 423,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 234,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

