Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

OFIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a hold rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Orthofix Medical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.75.

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $739.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.02.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $110.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 38.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 384,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,970,000 after buying an additional 106,952 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 171.4% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 19,970 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 22.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 47.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,970,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,361,000 after purchasing an additional 637,695 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

