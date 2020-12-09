Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAMT. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Camtek from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.60.

CAMT opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $891.96 million, a P/E ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69. Camtek has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $21.13.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camtek will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Camtek by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after buying an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 347,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Camtek by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Camtek by 420.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 67,429 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Camtek by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 48,538 shares during the period. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

