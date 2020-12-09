Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.78.

Shares of SYRS opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $489.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.59% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $62,236.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 341,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $49,638.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 335,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,008.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,980 shares of company stock valued at $114,649. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $416,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 854,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $82,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

