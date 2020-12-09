LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

LMAT has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.86.

LMAT opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.62 million, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.82. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $41.86.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 30,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,273,662.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,161.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $203,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,962,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,693,307.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,799 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 836.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 327.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 288.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 59,165 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 13.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

