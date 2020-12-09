Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Knoll (NYSE:KNL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

KNL opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $767.72 million, a P/E ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Knoll has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

Get Knoll alerts:

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter. Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Knoll by 1,053.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Knoll in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Knoll by 19.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Knoll during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Knoll by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.