Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Granite Construction from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

GVA stock opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $28.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,075,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,144,000 after purchasing an additional 48,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

