Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pampa Energía currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. Pampa Energía has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $17.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $803.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $1.17. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 2nd quarter valued at $932,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,247,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

