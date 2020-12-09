Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $55.54 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $57.06. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.04.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. On average, analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,408,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,943,704.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 19,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,079,031.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,809.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,825 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,102 over the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $965,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $999,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $3,272,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

