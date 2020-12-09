Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of SHI opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $31.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHI. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 53.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 39.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 29.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

