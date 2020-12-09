Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VCRA. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Vocera Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.98 and a beta of 0.09.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.55 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 5,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $178,228.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,604.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $461,189.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,467 shares of company stock worth $2,350,836. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vocera Communications by 40.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 920,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,513,000 after purchasing an additional 267,403 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Vocera Communications by 69.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 409,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 167,405 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Vocera Communications by 160.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 215,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 133,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 112.6% in the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 229,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 121,498 shares during the period.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

