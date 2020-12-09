HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) Given a €58.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €44.83 ($52.75).

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) alerts:

ETR:HLE opened at €52.15 ($61.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €40.71. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 1-year high of €50.85 ($59.82).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.