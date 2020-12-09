Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $56.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.50 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,717,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,933,000 after buying an additional 123,846 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,177,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,928,000 after buying an additional 46,243 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 30.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,640,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,089,000 after buying an additional 385,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,907,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after buying an additional 276,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

