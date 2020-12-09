Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

GLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glatfelter from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Glatfelter from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of GLT stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.58 million, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.50. Glatfelter has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $233.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Glatfelter will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Glatfelter by 220.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Glatfelter by 79.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Glatfelter during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Glatfelter by 29.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

