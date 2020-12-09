First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FFWM has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded First Foundation from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut First Foundation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.48. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $75.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

In other First Foundation news, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 531.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

