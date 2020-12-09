Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SOHU has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Sohu.com from $10.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sohu.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of SOHU opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00. Sohu.com has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $687.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,180,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,435,000 after buying an additional 435,599 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter worth $4,243,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter worth $3,506,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter worth $1,249,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter worth $2,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

