HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) Given a €52.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HLE. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €44.83 ($52.75).

Shares of HLE stock opened at €52.15 ($61.35) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.98. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 52-week high of €50.85 ($59.82). The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and a PE ratio of -8.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is €44.16 and its 200 day moving average is €40.71.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

