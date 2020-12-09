Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SCHL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scholastic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Scholastic stock opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.96 million, a PE ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average is $24.90. Scholastic has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.00 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. Scholastic’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Scholastic will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Scholastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Scholastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

