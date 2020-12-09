Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Groupon from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Groupon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Groupon from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.33.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $982.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.25. Groupon has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $63.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.82. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Groupon will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 232,500.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the third quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the second quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 83.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,807 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the third quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

