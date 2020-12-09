Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CPG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.64.

CPG stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 26,601 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 152,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 141,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

