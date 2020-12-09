OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut OrthoPediatrics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised OrthoPediatrics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Shares of KIDS opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 0.78. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $55.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average is $46.23.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. On average, research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 31,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,204.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $345,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 541,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after acquiring an additional 73,831 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,267,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 264,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 99,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,258,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

